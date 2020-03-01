Mini concert organized in Tunisia to express solidarity with China

Tunisian musician Mehdi Trabelsi (R) and Riadh Fehri are playing in the concert organized by Tunisia’s Mediterranean Development Initiative (MDI) in Sadika Art Space in Tunis, Tunisia on Feb. 29. (Xinhua/Adele Ezzine)

In an art space in the northern suburbs of Tunisia’s capital Tunis, a mini concert was staged as a way to express the Tunisian people’s support for China’s fighting against the novel coronavirus.

TUNIS, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — The Mediterranean Development Initiative (MDI), a non-profit organization in Tunisia, organized a mini concert on Saturday to express solidarity with China in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The event took place in the Sadika Art Space, a prestigious cultural space located in the northern suburbs of the capital city of Tunis.

The mini concert was attended by the Chinese Ambassador to Tunisia Wang Wenbin, as well as Tunisian academics and intellectuals.

“Since the spread of the epidemic in China, Tunisian government and Tunisian people from all backgrounds expressed their support to us, which touched us deeply,” Wang said.

For his part, MDI President Ghazi Ben Ahmed said he was confident in China’s ability to combat this new virus.

“Everyone admires the courage, selflessness and nationalism of the Chinese people in their fight against COVID-19,” Ben Ahmed told Xinhua.

The Tunisian artists performed four musical pieces called “Purity” ,”Worry”, “Sidi Bou Said” and “Fehri Real’s.”

In order to show solidarity with the Chinese people, people attended the concert attached purple ribbons to a big tree. ■