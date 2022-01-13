Mini pancakes, Frito pies, and other treats are available at this Cumberland County eatery.

A new Cumberland County restaurant’s best-selling item is mini pancakes topped with fruit, tres leches drizzles, and fresh whipped cream.

Yum, Yum Mini Pancake Bar and More, at 3401 Hartzdale Drive in Lower Allen Township, opened in early December with sweet treats and creative Mexican street food-inspired eats like elote dogs, Mexican hot chocolate, Frito pies, and corn dogs.

“We like to experiment with flavors,” said Lupe Islas, the proprietor.

During the pandemic, Islas, who was born in Mexico, was inspired to open the restaurant when her three daughters requested mini pancakes and foods like Frito pies, which they were accustomed to finding when the family lived in Houston.

At first, Islas sold the mini pancakes, which were made on a special griddle, at popup events in the York area, such as the York Flea.

She had previously worked in a dental office, but she left to stay at home with her children and participate in remote learning during the pandemic.

In April, Islas, who also makes and sells embroidered Mexican clothing, was able to secure the shop at the Capital City Plaza.

The strip mall near Walmart and the Capital City Mall appealed to her.

Renovations were assisted by her family, which included her New Jersey sisters and her husband, Antonio Hernandez.

They built counters, tables, and pull-out seating, and painted the walls in pastel stripes.

The menu came together effortlessly.

Islas, who grew up in New Jersey, is experimenting with new concepts in her field.

She makes her own horchata (rice milk sweetened with cinnamon), whipped cream, and water drinks with flavors like cucumberlime and hibiscus.

Her brother owns and operates a restaurant in New Jersey, where she grew up.

Fruits, rolled wafers, pocky sticks, marshmallows, Reese’s chunks, chocolate syrup, and condensed milk are among the three toppings available on the mini pancake platters, which range in size from 15 to 100 pieces.

The pancake batter is made from scratch by Islas.

Platters start at (dollar)11.50 and go up from there.

Mini pancakes, which are smaller than silver dollar pancakes, became a TikTok sensation when served as cereal in the early days of the pandemic.

Islas, for the best quality…

