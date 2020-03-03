Mini-program for marine satellite data starts operation

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) — China has launched a WeChat mini-program to provide the public with more easy access to marine satellite data, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources.

The mini-program is developed by the National Satellite Ocean Application Service and allows users to obtain daily information on sea surface wind fields around the world. Users can search for the distribution of typhoons or cyclones in a certain sea area and check the trend over the past five days.

The mini-program is supported by data generated by multiple satellites such as the China-France Oceanography Satellite and China’s HY-2 satellites. It can provide individual users, enterprises and government departments with customized services, providing remote sensing data for scientific ocean expeditions in polar regions and disaster monitoring and forecasting.

More similar products and services on marine satellite data will be developed to better serve the public, according to the ministry.