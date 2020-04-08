Minister approves social distancing for Jakarta

JAKARTA, April 7 (Xinhua) — Indonesian Health Minister Terawan Agus Putranto has approved the proposal of Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan on large-scale social distancing to prevent further spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

After that, the Jakarta administration can take any restrictive measures deemed necessary to prevent further spread of COVID-19, an official said here on Tuesday.

“It was signed by the Health Minister last night (Monday),” the Head of Media and Public Opinion at the Health Ministry, Busroni, was quoted by online media Detik.com as saying.

Busroni pointed out that the Health Ministry does not have specific directives on the policy and the primary concern must the safety of the people.

“Regarding the guidelines on the large-scale social distancing, number one is a matter of human safety, and the others are adjusted to the conditions in Jakarta,” Busroni said.