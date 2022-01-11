Minister confirms ‘BYOB’ gathering will be referred to police if necessary, according to a Downing Street party email

Minister confirms ‘BYOB’ gathering will be reported to the police if necessary, according to a Downing Street party email.

The minister insisted that the PM ‘has the confidence of the public’ as he stood in front of sparsely-attended Tory benches.

The minister dispatched to respond to the latest No10 party allegations has confirmed that the “bring your own booze” gathering will, if necessary, be reported to the police.

Boris Johnson has dispatched Government minister Michael Ellis to face a Commons grilling over allegations that a senior civil servant had “socially distanced drinks” in the No10 garden during the lockdown.

Mr Ellis confirmed the alleged 20 May event would be investigated by Sue Gray, who is investigating other party accusations, and that it would be referred to police if there was evidence of criminal wrongdoing, standing in front of sparsely-attended Tory benches.

Mr Johnson would resign if it was discovered that he had broken the rules by attending the party, but the Paymaster General refused to answer the “hypothetical” question.

He also refused to say if Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie were involved in the event, as has been suggested.

Mr. Ellis stated, “The Prime Minister is going nowhere.”

“The people of this country continue to have faith in the Prime Minister.”

During the May lockdown, MPs shared heartfelt stories about constituents who were unable to attend the births of their children or say goodbye to dying loved ones.

MPs discuss the No. 10 drinks party, which is a very moving moment.

Jim Shannon of the DUP cries as he recalls his mother-in-law, who “died alone” from Covid pic.twitter.comGC2yo3t4pY

As he described his mother-in-law dying “alone” from Covid-19 last week, DUP MP Jim Shannon sobbed.

“Just last week, we reached the milestone of 3,000 deaths due to Covid in Northern Ireland,” the MP for Strangford said.

My mother-in-law, for example, died alone.”

Mr Shannon was overcome with emotion as he demanded complete transparency from the minister regarding the investigation.

Ms Gray, a senior civil servant, is leading the investigation, which Mr Ellis assured MPs would be transparent.

“It will establish the facts, and if wrongdoing is found, appropriate disciplinary action will be taken,” he explained.

“As with all internal investigations, if evidence of a potentially criminal offense emerges, the matter will be referred to the Metropolitan Police and the Cabinet Office’s work may be put on hold.”

“It wouldn’t be,” Mr. Ellis said.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Downing Street party email: Minister confirms ‘BYOB’ gathering will be referred to police if necessary