Minister confirms ‘BYOB’ gathering will be referred to police if necessary, according to a Downing Street party email

Minister confirms ‘BYOB’ gathering will be referred to police if necessary in Downing Street party email

The minister dispatched to respond to the latest No10 party allegations has confirmed that the “bring your own booze” gathering will, if necessary, be reported to the police.

Mr Ellis told MPs that the alleged lockdown-breaking party on May 20th would be investigated by Sue Gray, who is also looking into other allegations of lockdown-breaking parties, and that if there was any evidence of criminal wrongdoing, it would be referred to the police.

The Cabinet Office minister refused to answer the “hypothetical” question of whether Mr Johnson would resign if it was discovered that he had broken the rules by attending the party.

He also refused to comment on whether Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie were involved in the event, as has been suggested.

Mr. Ellis stated, “The Prime Minister is going nowhere.”

“The people of this country continue to have faith in the Prime Minister.”

“It will establish the facts, and if wrongdoing is established, there will be requisite disciplinary action taken,” he said of the investigation led by senior civil servant Ms Gray.

“As with all internal investigations, if evidence of a potentially criminal offense emerges, the matter will be referred to the Metropolitan Police and the Cabinet Office’s work may be put on hold.”

Mr Ellis said it “would not be appropriate” for him to comment on an ongoing investigation, but he “unreservedly apologize[d]for the upheaval that these allegations have caused.”

Covid-19 laws prohibit people in the UK from meeting up with more than one person from outside their household at the time of the alleged party.

Mr Ellis was questioned by Labour’s Angela Rayner about why Mr Johnson did not attend the Commons himself, instead sending Mr Ellis in his place.

She stated that the Prime Minister’s absence “speaks volumes,” and that the public “has come to their own conclusions.”

“It is extremely disappointing, but not surprising, that the Prime Minister to whom I posed this question is not present today, despite the fact that he does not have any.”

