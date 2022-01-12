Minister of Education: 44,000 teachers off in the first week of school is better than the government expected

44,000 teachers off in the first week of the school year is better than the government expected, according to the education minister.

Last week’s one-in-twelve teacher absence was ‘actually less than we had projected before the end of the year,’ according to Robin Walker.

Despite 44,000 teachers being off last Thursday (6 January), the schools minister has stated that teacher absence in England is “less than we had been projecting.”

The Government’s “absolute priority” is to keep schools open, according to Robin Walker, and ministers will not set an “arbitrary” absence figure at which schools should close.

According to Department of Education figures released on Tuesday, 44,000 teachers and school leaders were absent on January 6th.

This equates to 8.6% of all teachers and leaders, or about one out of every twelve.

62,000 teaching assistants and other school personnel were absent, accounting for 8.9% of the total.

In addition, 315,000 students were absent from school due to Covid-19-related issues.

Mr Walker testified before the Commons Education Select Committee on Wednesday, saying: “Of course, we’ve seen huge challenges, and I’m extremely grateful to school leaders and teachers for the enormous amount of work that they’ve put in to keep schools open.”

“We’ve seen some challenging levels of staff absence so far this year,” he continued, “but actually less than we were projecting before the end of the year.”

“We’ve put in place a number of measures – whether it’s vaccination, ventilation, or masks – to help schools stay open in any situation.”

Mr Walker claimed that the government had not set a “specific threshold” for schools to go online at.

“At this point, I don’t want to set an arbitrary figure where we say ‘if absenteeism reaches this level, you must close down,’ because we want to continue to work with schools to ensure they do everything possible to stay open,” he said.

Staff absences at Wales High School in Sheffield are currently at 8%, according to Pepe Di’Iasio, the school’s principal.

If the number of students grows, he says the next step will be to combine “two or three classes” and teach them all in the same classroom with a single teacher.

“We would do that as a temporary measure if we thought it would get us through the day.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Schools minister: 44,000 teachers off in first week of term is better than what Government expected