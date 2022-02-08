Minister: Ukraine prefers diplomacy to resolve the Donbass crisis.

Dmytro Kuleba claims that all possible scenarios for the situation’s outcome have been considered.

Ukraine’s Kyiv

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said Monday that diplomacy is the best way to resolve the crisis in the country’s eastern Donbas region.

“We’re all working to resolve the current crisis through diplomacy.”

“Neither Germany nor Ukraine are in favor of using force to resolve this issue,” Kuleba said at a news conference in Kyiv after meeting with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock.

“We combined our efforts to de-escalate current tensions and, in the end, resolve the entire issue through diplomatic means,” he said.

Recalling the Normandy format meeting of senior diplomatic representatives from France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine in the French capital Paris on Jan.

Kuleba stated on the 26th that another meeting at the same level will be held in Berlin, Germany’s capital.

“It was a difficult meeting in Paris.”

Preparations for the Berlin meeting are also challenging.

“However, after this meeting, we are working on continuing the discussions at the level of political advisers,” he said.

“Russia will continue to participate in the diplomatic process.

This is critical.”

Kuleba also stated that they have considered all scenarios for the future of the situation, claiming that Russia is attempting to “destabilize” the situation in Ukraine and disrupt the West-Ukraine relationship.

Baerbock, for one, said she and her colleagues were working on a sanctions package against Russia.

“Germany is willing to pay a high price in terms of economics.”

“Ukraine’s security is in jeopardy,” she stated.

Russia recently amassed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine, raising fears that the Kremlin is planning another military offensive against its former Soviet ally.

Moscow, on the other hand, has denied that it is planning an invasion and claims that its troops are there for training.

The Kremlin also issued a list of security demands to the West, including a reduction in troop deployments in some former Soviet republics and assurances that Ukraine and Georgia will not join NATO.

– The Donbass Conflict

On November 1, protests erupted in Kyiv.

Viktor Yanukovych, then-president of Ukraine, refused to sign a political association agreement with the European Union on November 21, 2013.

Yanukovych fled the country in February 2014 as the protests became more widespread.

