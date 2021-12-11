Ministers are being urged to prohibit drinking in pubs, as gloomy experts predict that Omicron could kill 75,000 Britons.

Ministers are being urged to prohibit drinking in pubs, as gloomy experts predict that Omicron will kill 75,000 Britons.

Ministers are under pressure to enact even stricter Covid restrictions, such as a ban on boozing inside pubs, as soon as this week.

According to experts, in the worst-case scenario, the Omicron variant could kill up to 75,000 people in the next five months.

The news comes after Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, received a presentation from the UK Health Security Agency, which stated that “stringent national measures” that are more stringent than Plan B should be in place by next Saturday.

The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, which predicted 75,000 deaths, said that the best we can hope for is 25,000 deaths and 175,000 hospital admissions if no additional measures beyond Plan B are imposed.

Experts say that closing some entertainment venues and imposing limits on gatherings early next year will be necessary to cut hospital admissions by 53,000 and deaths by 7,600.

“If Omicron is indeed associated with less severe disease — as is, in my opinion, likely to be the case — then these models would overestimate hospital admissions and deaths, possibly substantially,” said Professor Paul Hunter of East Anglia University.

Plan B, according to a government spokesperson, is still a “proportionate response based on what we know.”

“There is no evidence that Omicron causes deaths or hospitalizations,” Conservative MP Peter Bone said last night.

“We have to keep a sense of perspective here, and we can’t keep shutting down because something might happen.”

“We must take a balanced approach, but we must also try to allow the people of the country to make their own life decisions.”

“Every decision has an impact on mental health and can have a significant impact on businesses.”

Experts from LSHTM serve on the Government’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group, also known as the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

The new measures would be similar to Step 2 of this year’s “road map,” which allowed hospitality venues to only serve people outside.

If no additional measures are taken, the most pessimistic scenario would see a peak in hospital admissions that is roughly twice as high as that seen in January of this year.

This could result in 492,000 hospital admissions and 74,800 deaths, according to the study, which is still being reviewed by other scientists.

“No one wants to go through another lockdown,” said co-author Dr. Rosanna Barnard. “However, last-resort measures may be required to protect health services.”

Meanwhile, 60% of adults under the age of 30 have required a Covid overnight hospital stay in the last few weeks…

