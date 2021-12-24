Ministers are being urged to repeal the New Year’s Covid restrictions, as Omicron patients are up to 70% less likely to require hospital treatment.

Ministers are being urged to repeal the New Year’s Covid restrictions because Omicron patients are up to 70% less likely to require hospital treatment.

Sajid Javid, the Secretary of State for Health, applauded the good news and advised families to enjoy their Christmas without fear of new restrictions for the time being.

119,789 new Covid cases were reported yesterday, bringing the total number of Omicron infections to 90,906.

Nearly a quarter of a million more cases have been reported in the last seven days compared to the previous week.

However, recent studies show that the new variant has a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospital admission than Delta.

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency corroborated Imperial College London and Edinburgh University reports that the strain was milder.

“Given that South Africa, Denmark, Scotland, and England are all reporting similar findings, it points us in one direction,” one health official said.

Scientists and ministers said they were still waiting for data on how the new variant might affect the over-40s, but that they were ready to act quickly if necessary.

According to sources, the virus behaves differently than Delta and infects cells in different parts of the airways, which may explain why it is less lethal.

However, they cautioned that the sheer number of cases could still result in a large number of hospital admissions.

Boosters were found to be essential for preventing Omicron infection in the UKHSA study, but the protection only lasted about ten weeks.

Thousands of people attended The Sun Jabs Army’s Big Boost event at Wembley Arena yesterday, where Bobby Norris, an ex-Towie star who is now a trained vaccinator, jabbed Sharon Gafka from Love Island.

“It’s undeniably good news, but we’re definitely not out of the danger zone,” Professor Andrew Hayward, a Sage member and virologist at University College London, said of the Omicron findings.

“I believe we can downgrade this from a hurricane to a very severe storm,” he said, adding that any curbs would be unnecessary for not nearly as long as they had been previously, as the Omicron wave appeared to be peaking quickly in South Africa.

Despite the tougher rules that came into effect on Boxing Day in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, The Sun understands that no decisions on England will be made until at least next week.

As millions cut back on contacts so they can be with loved ones for Christmas, Downing Street believes there is room for cautious optimism.

“There is nothing currently to justify more restrictions,” a government source said, “but we are keeping it under constant review.”

“It’s a step in the right direction…”

