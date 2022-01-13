Ministers are concerned that Covid-19 vaccine doses will go to waste if young people do not come forward for a booster.

Ministers are concerned that Covid-19 vaccine doses will be wasted if young people do not come forward for a booster.

Fewer than half of those aged 18 to 34 have received a booster vaccine, and the number of vaccines given out on a daily basis has decreased dramatically.

Ministers are concerned that millions of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be wasted if more young people do not volunteer for a booster shot.

Even though more than nine million people in the UK are eligible for a third dose and haven’t received one, the pace of the boosters rollout has slowed dramatically this week, with only 140,000 people getting the shot every day.

The government is expected to redouble its efforts to increase the use of boosters among young people.

People who choose not to get vaccinated at all, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, benefit selfishly from others’ decision to get vaccinated and thus keep society open.

After ramping up orders over the autumn in preparation for the boosters campaign, the United Kingdom now has more than 25 million vaccine doses available.

However, if uptake remains low in the coming weeks, millions of the jabs – which have a nine-month shelf life in the freezer and only one-month shelf life once thawed – may have to be discarded.

“There are concerns about wastage,” a Whitehall source said. “You plan for a certain number of people to come forward, and if they don’t, you have a problem.”

In England, only 38% of people aged 18 to 34 have had a booster.

The figure is 57 percent among those who are eligible because they received a second dose at least three months ago.

More than 80% of eligible adults in all age groups have received a boost.

The boosters campaign peaked in mid-December with a daily rate of just under 900,000, but it dropped sharply after Christmas and has dropped again this week.

Despite the lack of takers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared victory in his goal of “offering” a jab to every adult by the end of 2021.

Mr Javid launched his most direct attack yet on people who refuse to get the Covid-19 vaccine in the Commons on Thursday.

“Of course, there is a small minority,” he said.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Covid-19 vaccine doses could go to waste if young people do not come forward for a booster, ministers fear