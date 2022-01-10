Ministers are expected to announce interventions in the cost of living crisis before energy prices rise by as much as 50%.

Ministers are expected to announce interventions before energy prices rise by up to 50%.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has been warned that if he opposes the proposed package of stimulus measures, he risks inflaming inflation and raising borrowing costs.

Ministers are expected to unveil new plans to ease the cost-of-living squeeze in the coming weeks, while households await the final word on how much more they will have to pay for energy.

On February 7, the regulator Ofgem will announce a rise in the fuel price cap, which is expected to be as high as 50%, and will take effect at the beginning of April.

By that time, the government hopes to have put in place a number of measures to assist households in getting ready.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is under pressure to commit additional funding, and has been warned that if he does not, inflation will soar and the cost of servicing government debt will rise.

With a legally binding Commons vote on the issue on Tuesday, Labour will challenge Conservative MPs to support removing VAT from energy bills.

Mr Sunak and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng, whose portfolio includes energy and industrial strategy, have met with Prime Minister Boris Johnson several times.

Therese Coffey, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, is also involved in discussions about how to use the benefits system to help the poorest Britons in the coming months.

“I understand how difficult it is for people,” the Prime Minister said. “I understand the pressures that people are facing on household finances.”

As a result of the economy’s recovery from Covid, global price spikes have occurred.

However, it is making life extremely difficult.”

“There is recognition that we need to go further on this,” a senior Downing Street source said, “but we’re not setting a deadline.”

Many officials, however, want the assistance package ready by the time Ofgem sets the new energy price cap level in four weeks.

Because of his reluctance to increase government borrowing, Mr Sunak is seen as a possible roadblock.

He’s already ruled out repealing the new health and social care levy, which goes into effect in April at the same time as energy prices rise.

“The Chancellor must recognize that this is a macroeconomic issue,” one Whitehall source warned.

If there is enough power.

