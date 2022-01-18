Ministers have warned that rising costs will ‘devastate’ families, with one in every five Britons living in poverty.

Ministers warned that rising costs would ‘devastate’ families, with a fifth of Britons living in poverty.

According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, 31% of children in the UK are poor, with single-parent families accounting for nearly half of those.

The government has been accused of “economic incompetence” for failing to intervene to protect the country’s poorest citizens who will be “devastated” by rising energy prices.

As figures show that a fifth of the UK population – and a third of children – are poor, a report warns that if the energy price cap is raised, single adults on low incomes could spend more than half of their income after housing costs on bills.

When the domestic price cap rises in April, customers will face up to a 50% increase in energy bills, with the average annual household bill expected to rise from £1,277 to £1,891.

According to the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF), low-income families will spend 18% of their income on bills starting in April, with single parents and childless couples spending a quarter of their income.

“This is a damning analysis, revealing the country’s shameful levels of child poverty,” shadow Work and Pensions Secretary Jonathan Ashworth said.

“Tory economic incompetence has resulted in a devastating cost of living crisis, with skyrocketing energy bills, universal credit cuts, and price hikes in stores wreaking havoc on struggling families and pushing more children into poverty.”

“Growing poverty not only indicates a weaker, less prosperous economy, but it also indicates a criminal waste of the British people’s talents.”

Labour has proposed lowering the VAT on energy bills – a policy that Boris Johnson supported during the Brexit campaign – as well as expanding the warm home discount.

The government has stated that it is looking into ways to help with energy costs.

No. 10 had previously refused to rule out possible VAT bill reductions.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is expected to make a cost-of-living announcement in February, according to reports, but the policy’s specifics are unknown.

The figures were released alongside the JRF’s UK Poverty report.

According to the report, 31% of children in the UK lived in poverty in 2019-20, with single-parent families accounting for nearly half of all children.

1.8 million children were growing up at the time.

