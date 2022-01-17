Ministers urged to keep cash commitments as towns in desperate need of funds were revealed.

Bradford, according to a new study, is the English city with the greatest need for improvement.

Ministers have been urged not to “back away” from pledges to spend billions of pounds on levelling up after a new analysis identified the largest towns and cities in need of assistance under Boris Johnson’s flagship agenda.

Kevin Hollinrake, a Conservative MP, has urged the government not to repeat the “false economy” of the controversial Integrated Rail Plan, which saw rail upgrades for the North scaled back to save money, as first revealed by i.

It came as a new study revealed that Bradford, one of the rail plan’s biggest losers, was the city in England that most needed to be leveled up.

The flagship Levelling Up White Paper, which was delayed yet again last month, is regaining attention in Westminster.

No new Treasury funds are available for the agenda, according to Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove.

A new study of England’s 34 largest towns and cities, led by zero-carbon housebuilder Etopia Homes and supported by global infrastructure consultants WSP, identified places that have historically underperformed economically but have the size and capacity for significant future growth.

Bradford, Wolverhampton, Coventry, Luton, and Plymouth are top candidates for funds, according to the study’s “leveling up opportunity index.”

The study looked at potential growth, business rates, commuting patterns, and land use, as well as electoral opportunities for the Conservatives, who won only 13 seats out of 40 in 2019.

They were only 5,00 votes behind in another eight, indicating “a significant proportion of winnable seats if the Government gets levelling up right,” according to the study.

The top ten places in need of leveling up identified in the study were Sheffield, Blackpool, Middlesbrough, Derby, and Birmingham.

“This study gives a good indication of the economic gap between our most successful towns and cities and those that could benefit the most from targeted support to unlock their true economic potential,” said Dr. Tom Arnold of the Heseltine Institute.

“Previous governments were well aware of the economic benefits of creating thriving, self-sufficient city-regions – not just for those who live there, but also for those who live within commuting distance.

Increasing the economic prosperity of large cities and.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Levelling up: Towns most in need of funds revealed as ministers urged to keep cash commitments