Ministers will not meet until after Christmas to discuss new Covid-19 rules for England.

Ministers are not expected to meet until after Christmas to discuss new Covid-19 rules for England.
The Government is expected to consider whether additional restrictions are required as early as next Monday.
Ministers in England are not expected to make any further decisions on new Covid-19 restrictions until at least next Monday, according to my sources.
Boris Johnson this week ruled out enacting tougher rules before Christmas, but hinted that he might follow the lead of Scotland’s, Wales’, and Northern Ireland’s first ministers in announcing new rules that would take effect after the holidays.
However, the Prime Minister has decided not to call a Cabinet meeting to discuss the possibility of further restrictions until next week.
The decision comes as the Covid outbreak appears to have slowed, though infections remain high, and multiple studies suggest that the Omicron variant may cause milder illness than previous strains on average.
“It appears to be good news,” a No 10 source said, “but it’s difficult to know how much storage to put in any single bit of data.”
Unless data shows a sudden deterioration that necessitates an emergency response, ministers are unlikely to be asked to debate new measures until Monday, the day after Christmas Day.
If the government does decide to tighten the rules, the new restrictions are unlikely to take effect before December 29th, as it will take at least two days for Parliament to be called back and approve the measures before they can take effect.
Despite the promise to save Christmas, Health Secretary Sajid Javid suggested that New Year’s Eve celebrations may still be in jeopardy.
“We’re always looking at the data,” he said.
The situation is rapidly changing, and there is more data coming in from both here and abroad. We keep an eye on all of this information and discuss it with our expert advisers.
“While there is no need for any further restrictions before Christmas, we will certainly keep the situation under review,” Mr Javid said when asked if people could make plans for the New Year.
Gillian Keegan, the minister for health and social care, had previously stated that the “circuit breaker” lockdown would have to be maintained.
New rules would need vote
The Prime Minister has the legal ability to introduce new Covid-19 restrictions whenever he wants, thanks to sweeping powers available to ministers to tackle urgent health threats.
But he has promised MPs that no legally binding curbs will come into force until Parliament has had a chance to vote on them. The House of Commons is currently not sitting for the Christmas recess, and any order to recall Parliament would have to be issued at least one day in advance.
Assuming that any new measures would not take effect until the day after they were approved, that means there would be a gap of at least 48 hours between a Cabinet decision and the rules actually coming into force.
If the Government chose to introduce tougher guidance, while leaving the actual law as it currently stands, there would be no need to consult MPs or conduct a vote – despite an almost inevitable backlash from Conservative backbenchers.
However, Cabinet ministers would still demand to be consulted, meaning Mr Johnson would have to hold an emergency meeting over Zoom. At the last such gathering on Monday, multiple ministers spoke out against tightening the rules and insisted the status quo is sufficient for now.