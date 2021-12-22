Ministers will not meet until after Christmas to discuss new Covid-19 rules for England.

Ministers are not expected to meet until after Christmas to discuss new Covid-19 rules for England.

The Government is expected to consider whether additional restrictions are required as early as next Monday.

Ministers in England are not expected to make any further decisions on new Covid-19 restrictions until at least next Monday, according to my sources.

Boris Johnson this week ruled out enacting tougher rules before Christmas, but hinted that he might follow the lead of Scotland’s, Wales’, and Northern Ireland’s first ministers in announcing new rules that would take effect after the holidays.

However, the Prime Minister has decided not to call a Cabinet meeting to discuss the possibility of further restrictions until next week.

The decision comes as the Covid outbreak appears to have slowed, though infections remain high, and multiple studies suggest that the Omicron variant may cause milder illness than previous strains on average.

“It appears to be good news,” a No 10 source said, “but it’s difficult to know how much storage to put in any single bit of data.”

Unless data shows a sudden deterioration that necessitates an emergency response, ministers are unlikely to be asked to debate new measures until Monday, the day after Christmas Day.

If the government does decide to tighten the rules, the new restrictions are unlikely to take effect before December 29th, as it will take at least two days for Parliament to be called back and approve the measures before they can take effect.

Despite the promise to save Christmas, Health Secretary Sajid Javid suggested that New Year’s Eve celebrations may still be in jeopardy.

“We’re always looking at the data,” he said.

The situation is rapidly changing, and there is more data coming in from both here and abroad. We keep an eye on all of this information and discuss it with our expert advisers.

“While there is no need for any further restrictions before Christmas, we will certainly keep the situation under review,” Mr Javid said when asked if people could make plans for the New Year.

Gillian Keegan, the minister for health and social care, had previously stated that the “circuit breaker” lockdown would have to be maintained.

