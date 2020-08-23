Ministry requires normal teaching at reopened schools

China’s Ministry of Education (MOE) has required efforts to restore normal teaching at the country’s schools and universities with effective anti-epidemic measures in place.

A circular, issued by the office of the MOE’s leading group for COVID-19 responses, asked local education authorities as well as colleges and universities to make plans in preparation for the reopening of schools and universities in the upcoming autumn semester.

Such plans must take local anti-epidemic situations and the schools’ realistic conditions into account, the circular said, adding that the faculties should be prepared for the school reopening, and health monitoring measures for teachers and students should be properly in place.

It also required an overhaul of all kinds of safety risks on campus.

Anti-epidemic measures should be carried out in a scientific and targeted manner, the circular said, demanding a coordinated system among the schools and local health authorities for epidemic containment.

The schools should have contingency plans and material reserves ready for possible emergencies, and they should keep records for every student regarding their returning routes, the document said.

Containment measures at some key sites such as the schools’ classrooms, canteens, dormitories, and laboratories should be strengthened, and epidemic-related information should be reported daily even if there are no relevant cases, according to the circular.

It also asked the schools to enhance their capabilities in handling possible emergencies with relevant well-trained personnel.