Ministry stresses support for medics from affiliated hospitals of universities working in Hubei

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The Ministry of Education has issued a circular to ensure support for medical staff from affiliated hospitals of universities who are now fighting against the epidemic outbreak in Hubei Province.

Medics standing out in the fight against the virus will be commended and rewarded, as well as given priority in appraisals and incentive payments, according to the circular.

The circular stressed efforts to guarantee the protective gear and medical supplies for medical staff, appropriately arrange their shifts to ensure they have enough time to rest and provide safe and healthy food for them.

It said that subsidies and allowances for frontline medical personnel should be allocated on time and in full.

All-out efforts will be made to treat frontline medics who are infected with the novel coronavirus during their work, and the recognition of their occupational injuries will be prioritized, the circular said.

It also called for protecting children of frontline medics as well as offering one-on-one support for relatives of medical staff with difficulties.