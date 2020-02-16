Mino Raiola provides Paul Pogba transfer update as Man Utd star nears return from injury

Paul Pogba has underwhelmed at Manchester United since rejoining in 2016 for £89m, and he could be on his way out of the club again this summer

Paul Pogba will give his all for Manchester United when he returns from injury shortly, but he is still considering leaving the club.

That’s according to the Frenchman’s agent, Mino Raiola, who has spoken candidly about his client’s current situation.

Pogba, who has only started five Premier League games this season due to an ankle injury, is expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer.

However, he is nearing a return to action having undergone surgery last month.

And Raiola insists that despite United’s poor league position, he is ready to get out on the pitch once again and show fans what they have been missing for the rest of the season.

“He never lost his smile,” Raiola told the Italian press. “But clearly a great player doesn’t go to Manchester United only to not challenge for the Champions League or the Premier League title.

“It would be bull for me not to admit Paul wants to stay at the highest level.

“But Pogba will first and foremost try to give his best and then we’ll see at the end of the season if he ought to remain or not.”

Raiola has also revealed that he is in discussions with Juventus over a summer move, as well as a number of other clubs, but admitted that a return to Turin could be on the cards after Euro 2020 in July.

The Italian continued: “I talk to Juventus and their vice-chairman Pavel Nedved about many things, including about Pogba and other players, as is only right for a big club.

“You need to get information, see what’s happening, put down a few hypotheses, dream a little.

“Along with Juventus, there are other clubs in for Paul, but right now he is with Manchester United.

“What I can say is that, just like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul considers Italy to be his second home and he wouldn’t mind returning to Juventus, but we’ll talk about it after Euro 2020.

“There’s nothing impossible in the transfer market, that has already been proven by Juve, PSG and Real Madrid.

“The achievement of impossible things is part of this business.”