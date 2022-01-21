MINUSMA has been granted access to Mali’s airspace once again.

The UN mission says it has resumed flights as a result of ongoing fruitful negotiations with Bamako.

Senegal’s capital, Dakar,

Mali has reopened its airspace to UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) flights, which had been closed for some time.

According to MINUSMA, the move was made due to ongoing fruitful negotiations with Bamako.

MINUSMA’s air operations have resumed following a series of fruitful discussions with Malian authorities. (hashtag)Mali (hashtag)A4P(hashtag)ServingForPeace

More information can be found at https:t.co4CenlsPS76pic.twitter.comD2RAFvqLqJ

According to the statement, MINUSMA will continue to assist Mali in its fight against terrorism.

The junta government in Mali, which took power after a coup on May 24, 2021, announced on Jan.

2 this year, it announced that democratic elections would be postponed for five years.

Following this, ECOWAS member countries decided to recall their ambassadors to Mali, freeze Mali’s assets at the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO), halt economic assistance, suspend all commercial relations with Mali except for basic necessities and medical supplies, and close ECOWAS countries’ borders to Mali.

Following the closure of Mali’s borders by 13 countries, including its neighbors, the Bamako administration announced that new flight arrangements would be made.

MINUSMA has also temporarily halted all flights through Mali’s airspace, except for medical emergencies, until the new regulation is clarified.

Mali recently refused to let a German military transport plane fly over its territory on its way to Niger, according to a tweet from the German air force on Thursday.

More than 15,000 soldiers and police officers from 61 countries are stationed in Mali’s northern and central regions as part of MINUSMA.

Following a security crisis in Mali, it was established by a UN Security Council resolution on April 25, 2013.

Since 2012, Mali has been in political and security turmoil.

*Merve Berker is the author of this piece.