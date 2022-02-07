Minutes after a young woman in a rubber ring was savaged by an 11-foot predator, a great white shark is seen stalking the beach.

Just minutes after a young woman in a rubber ring was savaged by an 11-foot predator, a great white shark was seen stalking the beach.

TERRIFYING images show a great white shark stalking a beach just minutes after a woman has been savaged.

The 20-year-old was using an inflatable pool ring 200 yards off the coast of Australia when the 11-foot predator sank its teeth into her.

She was able to swim ashore and was treated by locals before being airlifted to a Perth hospital.

But, according to news.com.au, the great white shark was spotted lurking close to shore in crystal clear water near Wylie Bay, near Esperance, Western Australia, just half an hour after the attack.

Barry Brown, a local, said he and his brothers had been nervously watching her drift for about a half hour before the attack.

Mr Brown told the ABC that “she just seemed to be getting deeper and deeper and deeper.”

“Then we saw a figure beneath the [pool ring], and we couldn’t tell if it was a dolphin or not.”

He claimed the woman waved her arms and began calmly swimming back to shore on her back with one hand holding her side.

“The shark circled a couple of times before disappearing back into the blue.”

Mr Brown stated that there was a long trail of blood in the water and that he was concerned that the shark would return as he went out to assist her.

He picked her up and ran back to the beach as quickly as he could when they were about 20 yards out, he said.

“All in one motion, we wrapped her in a towel, tossed her in the back of a car, and drove straight to the hospital.”

The attack occurred in the infamous Esperance area, which has been the scene of several fatal shark attacks in recent years.

Local authorities said the state’s shark response unit was looking into the incident and advised swimmers to be cautious.

A great white shark was spotted prowling around an island where a group of stranded swimmers at the end of January, according to video.

The beast was quickly sounded to warn swimmers on the beach, and a few island residents were able to dash to Twilight Beach in Esperance.

Paul Millachip, 57, a British father, was dragged underwater by a 14-foot great white shark off the coast of Western Australia in November last year.

Three people have been killed by sharks in the Esperance area since 2017.

Gary Johnson was killed by a shark in January 2020 off the coast of Esperance, WA, near Cull Island.

Laeticia Brouwer, 17, was mauled by a beast near Wylie in 2017 and died…

