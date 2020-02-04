Misbehaving Scotland star to miss start of Six Nations

EDINBURGH, Scotland – Scotland will be without its most talented back for the start of the Six Nations after flyhalf Finn Russell was sent home from the team´s training camp on Thursday for a breach of discipline.

Russell will miss the Feb. 1 match against Ireland in Dublin in Round 1 and his involvement in the rest of the tournament could be in doubt.

The exact details of the “breach of team protocol,” as the Scottish Rugby Union described it, were not disclosed but Russell is reported to have failed to turn up to training on Monday after a drinking session the previous night.

When he did eventually report to training on the outskirts of Edinburgh on Monday evening, he was informed he would not be selected for duty against the Irish. Russell then turned down an offer to stay in camp, according to reports.

The 27-year-old Russell, who is one appearance away from 50 internationals, plays for French club Racing 92 and he has returned to Paris while the rest of the Scotland squad fly out for a warm-weather camp in Spain on Sunday.

Adam Hastings is now almost certain to wear the No. 10 jersey in Dublin, but coach Gregor Townsend may look for reinforcements with no other regular flyhalves in his squad.

