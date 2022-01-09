Misogyny in medicine is very real, and a new study has proven how dangerous it is for women.

Medical misogyny is very real, and a new study has shown that it is extremely dangerous for women.

The fact that women who are operated on by a male doctor are far more likely to die is a stark reminder of how sexism still exists in our society.

New research suggests that women who are operated on by a male doctor are 32% more likely to die as a result of the procedure. This has far-reaching implications that go far beyond the scope of surgeons’ responsibilities and their work on the operating table.

When a man rather than a woman performs the procedure, academics at the University of Toronto in Canada found that women are 15% more likely to have a bad outcome, and a third more likely that the op will have fatal consequences.

This cannot be explained away by some innate understanding of our own biological sex, because the opposite was not true: male patients who were operated on by a woman had no higher risk of death or complication.

The explanations proposed by researchers, rather than the bald statistics about death and complication rates, are what I find most fascinating and remarkable about the study.

In Western societies, medical misogyny is well documented.

In the United Kingdom, many women must overcome a significant “belief” barrier before their female pain is taken seriously by the NHS.

Much research has been done into how and why this occurs, including both academic research and (just as important) qualitative anecdotal studies and journalistic investigation.

The fact that women’s gynecological pain is routinely dismissed as normal, for example, is a significant factor in endometriosis’ late diagnosis and treatment.

This is something I’ve personally encountered.

When I was in my twenties, I was diagnosed with a genito-urinary condition that required cystoscope investigation and minor surgery. I was told that my daily discomfort and disruption were “just part of being a woman” and “would go when I had a baby,” which I had no plans for at the time.

However, this structural medical bias does not fully explain what is going on with surgical outcomes in this case.

For men and women going through medical school and then the path to specialization as a surgeon, the training process that embeds this misogyny is identical.

As a result.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Medical misogyny is very real and a new study has proven how deadly it is for women