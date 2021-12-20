Missing Madelyn Allen, 19, was discovered in a basement, naked and covered in coal, as Brent Brown was arrested for ‘kidnap and rape.’

Brent Brown was arrested for ‘kidnap and rape’ after Madelyn Allen, 19, was found naked and covered in coal in the basement.

Madelyn Allen, a missing college student, was found naked and covered in coal in the basement of her captor, Brent Brown.

Madelyn, 19, was found at the home of 39-year-old Brown, who initially told police that he was alone in the house, almost a week after she was last seen on surveillance footage leaving her Snow College dormitory in Ephraim, Utah.

Officials told the Salt Lake Tribune that officers noticed a small, blonde-haired person in the home’s basement, prompting them to seek a search warrant.

Madelyn’s college ID card was discovered in the residence, prompting police to search the cellar, where she was discovered hiding in the coal room.

As part of a sexual role-play, Brown reportedly tied Madelyn up and took away her phone, according to police reports.

Madelyn, on the other hand, claimed that she was detained against her will, that she didn’t want to have sex with Brown, and that she was forced because he threatened her family.

Madelyn felt compelled to comply with Brown’s demands after he revealed that he knew the Allen family’s home address and threatened Madelyn’s parents and siblings with harm.

Madelyn and Brown met online in a group chat on the Kik app, according to court documents, and she planned to meet him on December 13th.

Before Brown confiscated Madelyn’s phone on the morning of Tuesday, December 14, she sent a text to her family that simply said, “I love you!”

Madelyn’s family contacted the police after receiving the unexpected text.

Madelyn’s college roommates also alerted authorities to her disappearance.

By Wednesday, she had been reported missing.

Officers used cellphone towers to track Madelyn’s phone location in Loa, a town of about 500 people about 90 miles from the Snow College dorm in Ephraim.

Brown is accused of aggravated kidnapping, rape, object rape, and obstruction of justice, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

Snow College Police Chief Derek Walk said at a press conference on Sunday, “We don’t have a lot of information about him.”

“Last night was our first meeting with him.

“We don’t know the extent of his relationship with him or her knowledge of him,” Walk said.