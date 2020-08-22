Missing Sydney Sutherland Update: Arkansas Jogger’s Body Found 2 Days After Disappearance

An Arkansas woman who went missing while jogging near her home two days ago was found dead. Jackson County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that the body found Friday belonged to 25-year-old Sydney Sutherland.

Sutherland was reported missing after she did not return home from her jog Wednesday. Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said during a press conference Thursday that a UPS driver had spotted her. “She was on foot, walking and jogging,” he said.

After she failed to return home, investigators began scouring the area for clues. They were assisted by multiple police agencies, as well as the State Police and FBI. Lucas said that three helicopters were also used to search from the air. Officials also said that Sutherland went to a gym in Jonesboro on Wednesday and the surveillance footage was being checked, local TV station Fox16 reported.

On Friday, police found Sutherland’s cell phone about a quarter-mile from her home and Highway 67.

Authorities are investigating the incident and a cause of death is yet to be revealed. The sheriff earlier said that Sutherland lives with her boyfriend and there are no indication of any issues. Meanwhile, the parents of Sutherland’s boyfriend, Alex, confirmed that an arrest has been made. However, other details about the case have not released.

Sutherland was described as 5’3, with brown eyes and blonde hair. She was wearing a white tank top and black shorts at the time of her disappearance.

During the search for the 25-year-old, her friends and family said she was loved by all.

“Everybody obviously loves her and you can tell by all the people out here looking for her,” her friend Savanna Reynolds told local media KARK at the time. “We won’t ever stop searching.”