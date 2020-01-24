Missing Victorian man, 82, found dead

An elderly man who had not been seen by family since attending a Christmas lunch in Victoria’s west has been found dead in a state forest.

Ian Whinfield left Lake Bolac about 4pm on December 25, and his family contacted police when he hadn’t reached his Serpentine home the next day.

His red Nissan ute was discovered on Emery Track at Glenpatrick on December 27, prompting a large-scale search in the area which was gradually wound back.

The search was ramped up on Tuesday and Mr Whinfield’s body found in the Pyrenees Range State Forest near Glenpatrick about midday.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.