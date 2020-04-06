Mission accomplished: Shenzhen doctors and nurses return from Hubei

All 77 doctors and nurses, who rushed from Shenzhen over to Hubei province to fight the novel coronavirus, which was the epicenter of the outbreak at that time, had returned home by March 31.

They worked together with local medical workers in Hubei, and they successfully completed their tasks.

The 77 people were sent to Hubei in five batches. The first team, which left for Hubei on Feb. 9, was made up of 13 people from five hospitals in Shenzhen; the second team had 17 people and left on Feb. 14; and the remaining three teams arrived in Hubei by late February.

Every time the doctors and nurses departed for Hubei, senior officials of the municipal government of Shenzhen saw them off, providing words of encouragement.

Liu Yuxiang, head of the third team, said: “We have an obligation to help, and we represent hope for the residents of Hubei. That’s why we feel honored to go to the front line.”

To ensure the mental health of frontline doctors, nurses and patients, Shenzhen also sent a fifth team of five psychiatrists to Hubei, demonstrating Shenzhen’s thoughtful planning for the mission.

Li Xuewu, head of the fifth team, said the psychiatrists made detailed psychological assistance plans for various kinds of mental problems, and they tried to help them let off steam and improve their quality of sleep.

“The Shenzhen medical corps’ services are comprehensive and professional, demonstrating the city’s sense of duty,” said Yu Dewen, commander-in-chief of medical assistances to Hubei from Guangdong.

The doctors from Shenzhen paid special attention to protecting themselves as well as local residents who had not been infected; they offered considerate treatment and care to the patients, providing them with psychological counseling; and they also cooperated well with doctors and nurses from the Inner Mongolia and Guangxi Zhuang autonomous regions, along with those from Shanxi, Gansu and Yunnan provinces.

Meng Xinke, a member of the first team, said, “We cannot help others and defeat the virus unless we effectively protect ourselves.”

The Shenzhen doctors widely used Chinese traditional medicine and acupuncture to help treat people infected with the virus.

Liu Yuxiang said, “Many patients thanked us and praised the wonders of the TCM, which caused their conditions to improve quickly.”

The Shenzhen doctors in Hubei took advantage of social media platforms to strengthen communications with each other and the patients in Hubei.

Jianli county, where many Shenzhen doctors and nurses worked, became the first county in Jingzhou city where severe cases stopped appearing from Feb. 27 on.

Some patients are touched by the help they received from Shenzhen doctors. Pei Pei, a patient who recovered after treatment and was recently discharged from a quarantine hospital in Wuhan, told Zheng Mingmi, a doctor from Shenzhen: “Thanks for your care. Without you, I would not have been discharged from the hospital. Someday when I go to Shenzhen I will certainly pay you a visit. Don’t forget that you have a friend in Wuhan.”

Ms. Li, another patient in Wuhan who was treated by Shenzhen doctors and nurses, said that the doctors’ help rekindled her belief that she could defeat the virus, helping her to recover sooner. “They treat me like family,” Li said.

While the doctors and nurses were combating the virus on the front line in Hubei, the local governments in Shenzhen took care of families under their jurisdiction, as the city was also largely on lockdown to curb the spread of the contagion.