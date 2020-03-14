Mississippi man accused of faking death denied plea deal

A Mississippi man accused of raping and impregnating a teenage girl has had his earlier plea deal rescinded after he had faked his own death to avoid prison time and had gone into hiding for more than a year.

Jacob Blair Scott, 43, appeared before a judge in Pascagoula on Wednesday to face 14 felony charges, including nine counts of sexual battery, four counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes, and one count of child exploitation.

It was Scott’s first time in court since US Marshals said he was found hiding out in Antlers, Oklahoma, under a false identity in late January, more than 18 months after his disappearance.

Scott had entered into a plea deal with the state before he went on the lam, which would have reduced his charges and lessened his sentence.

Authorities said he faked his own death in July 2018 by leaving a gun and a suicide note in his boat, which was found floating off the coast of Orange Beach, Alabama..

The note said: ‘If you find this, contact Melody Scott. My name is Jacob Scott, Jackson County. I’m sorry.’

There was also a small amount of blood and an unspent bullet in the vessel.

The boat was found after Scott, who was out on bail, failed to attend a court hearing where he was due to be charged with child sex crimes.

Police launched a search for Scott’s body in the Gulf of Mexico, but after a week they could find no trace of him.

That led investigators to conclude that Scott, a US Army veteran with a Purple Heart, had faked his suicide and was living off the grid using his military training.

US Marshals subsequently discovered that Scott withdrew $45,000 from a bank account shortly before he disappeared.

Over the course of 18 months, sightings of Scott were reported in Mississippi, Colorado, Nevada and Louisiana.

Last year, police said they found his 1994 Toyota 4-Runner in a parking lot of a park, filled with empty liquor bottles, a military bag, rope, money, his license and credit cards and his military dog tags.

On January 29, Scott’s name was added to the US Marshals most-wanted list and a $25,000 reward for information was offered.

A short time later, authorities received a tip that Scott was living out of an RV in the Antlers, Oklahoma, area and went to arrest him.

Investigators say he initially denied his true identity and refused to cooperate with them.

But after they noticed tattoos matching those of the wanted man on his forearms, Scott confessed who he was and was arrested.

Following his capture, the mother of Scott’s alleged victim expressed relief, saying her daughter ‘feels safe now.’

Now that he is back in custody, District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said any chance for a plea deal is off the table, the Sun Herald reported.

The next hearing for Scott was scheduled for April 20. If convicted of all the charges against him, Scott could face a life sentence.