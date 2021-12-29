Missy Hernandez, a missing mother who vanished without a trace three weeks ago, has been labeled’suspicious’ by cops.

Missy Hernandez, a missing mother who vanished without a trace three weeks ago, has been labeled’suspicious’ by police.

Police have labeled the disappearance of a 30-year-old mother as suspicious after she vanished without a trace three weeks ago.

Missy Hernandez, 30, was last seen on December 7 at an art show in Fresno, California.

Hernandez has a 12-year-old daughter, according to her family, but it’s unclear if she was living with her.

After not hearing from her in a few days, friends alerted authorities to the mother’s disappearance.

Hernandez was a regular on the local art scene and was known for setting up a pop-up stall to sell crystals and other goods, so cops have described her lack of contact as “unusual.”

“Missy is a very outgoing person who is frequently seen in public, so her failure to respond or be seen was unusual,” said Tony Botti, a spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s been three weeks since we last saw or spoke with her.”

Hernandez has ties to Los Angeles, where she previously resided, and is said to commute between the two cities on a regular basis.

She also has relatives in Texas, who claim she goes by the name Missy Perez on occasion.

Hernandez stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Her tattoos on her arms and legs match her brown eyes and dark hair.

In addition, the 30-year-old has been photographed wearing dark-rimmed glasses.

Detective Gary Haslam can be reached at (559) 367-4734 if anyone has information on Hernandez’s whereabouts.

Tipsters can also call (559) 498-7867 or go to www.valleycrimestoppers.org to remain anonymous.