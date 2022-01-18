Missy Hernandez’s body was discovered in an aqueduct by her boyfriend, who has been charged with murder.

Missy Hernandez’s body was discovered in an aqueduct as her boyfriend was arrested for murder.

Missy Hernandez’s body was discovered in the California aqueduct over the weekend, and her boyfriend was charged with murder.

Hernandez, 30, was last seen leaving a Fresno art show with her boyfriend Ramon Jimenez, 41, on the evening of December 7.

Hernandez’s body was pulled from the California aqueduct near Siskiyou and Dorris Avenues in Huron on Sunday, according to investigators.

The discovery of the 30-year-old’s body beneath the water, officials said, brought “a sense of closure.”

Hernandez’s disappearance was reported to authorities by friends on December 8 after they had not heard from her.

Hernandez was a regular on the local art scene and was known for setting up a pop-up stall to sell crystals and other items, so the lack of contact from her was described by cops as “unusual.”

“Missy is a very outgoing person who is frequently seen in public,” said Tony Botti, a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

The deputy came across Jimenez while searching Hernandez’s Fresno home and recognized him as a wanted person for domestic violence at the same address.

Hernandez filed a domestic violence report against her boyfriend in October, but deputies were unable to locate him at the time.

On December 8, a deputy arrested Jimenez and booked him into the Fresno County Jail.

According to the press release, “detectives identified Ramon Jimenez as a person of interest based on evidence collected at Hernandez’s home and made a request to a judge that he be held without eligibility for bail, which was approved.”

Officials said that since Jimenez’s arrest, detectives have gathered an “overwhelming” amount of digital and forensic evidence.

On January 11, Jimenez was charged with murder.

Hernandez’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to cover the costs of her mother’s funeral.

“As many of you know, my aunt was tragically and horribly taken from our family.

Her niece Dolly wrote, “She was murdered by someone who abused her on a daily basis, a coward who took her from her daughter and family in the most heinous way possible.”

“She tried many times to flee and get away, but in the end she lost this long battle.”

She vanished in December.

We found her on the 7th of July after she had been missing for over a month.

Hernandez’s niece added, “We finally have her back and we can finally lay her to rest and get the closure we need.”

