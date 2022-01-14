Missy Hernandez’s boyfriend has been arrested for her murder, but her mother has yet to be found.

Missy Hernandez’s boyfriend has been arrested for her murder, but her missing mother has yet to be found, creating a mystery.

A CALIFORNIA man has been charged with Missy Hernandez’s murder, but her body has yet to be discovered, according to authorities.

Officials say the 30-year-old mother, who looks a lot like Kim Kardashian, was last seen leaving an art show in Fresno with her boyfriend Ramon Jimenez on December 7th.

According to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Hernandez’s friends called the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office on December 8 because they couldn’t reach her.

“Missy is a very outgoing person who is frequently seen in public,” said Tony Botti, a Fresno County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Hernandez’s home in the Fresco area was raided by a deputy, but she was nowhere to be found.

While searching for the missing mother, the deputy came across Jimenez, who was wanted for domestic violence at the same address.

Missy filed a domestic violence report against her boyfriend in October, but deputies were unable to locate Jimenez at the time.

On December 8, a deputy arrested Jimenez and booked him into the Fresno County Jail.

According to the press release, “detectives identified Ramon Jimenez as a person of interest and made a request to a judge that he be held without eligibility for bail, which was approved,” based on evidence collected at Missy’s home.

Officials say detectives have gathered an “overwhelming” amount of digital and forensic evidence since Jimenez’s arrest.

On January 11, a murder charge was filed against Ramon Jimenez.

Hernandez is most likely dead, according to authorities.

According to the press release, “detectives have reason to believe Missy is dead and Jimenez is responsible for her death based on the evidence and the length of time she has been missing.”

Jimenez has already appeared in court, and his next arraignment is scheduled for March 22, at which time he will be assigned an attorney.

Hernandez has a 12-year-old daughter, according to her family, though it’s unclear whether she lived with her.

Officials told The Sun Missy’s daughter is “safe and with her other family members right now.”

According to an Instagram post made by a friend of Hernandez’s, she has a lot of pets, including hairless cats.

She also has Texas relatives who claim she goes by the name Missy Perez on occasion.

Valley Crime Stoppers can be reached at (559) 498-7867, or Detective Gary Haslam can be reached at (559) 367-4734.

