Missy Higgins’ doctor father caught up in war of words with health minister Jenny Mikakos

Victoria’s health minister is refusing to bow to pressure to apologise for comments slamming a doctor who went to work while having coronavirus symptoms.

Dr Chris Higgins, the father of singer Missy Higgins, tested positive to the infection after he had treated more than 70 patients while having what he thought was a mild cold.

He wants an apology from the state’s Health Minister Jenny Mikakos over her comments on Saturday that she was ‘flabbergasted’ a doctor with flu-like symptoms continued to treat patients.

Dr Higgins wrote online that he was ‘upset about the inaccuracies and unfairness of your comments’.

‘I hesitated to do a swab because I did not fulfil your criteria for testing but did one anyway on Thursday evening for sake of completeness, not imagining for one moment it would turn out to be positive,’ he wrote.

‘I believe you have taken a cheap opportunity for political grandstanding and would appreciate an apology.’

Instead of apologising, Ms Mikakos on Sunday said everyone has a role to play to prevent the spread of the virus.

‘All workers in the healthcare system do an incredible job caring for Victorians and we understand the pressure they can feel to turn up to work when they are feeling unwell,’ she said in a statement.

‘But let me be very clear: these are exceptional circumstances. We are still in the containment phase of what will likely be a pandemic. So to protect the public and healthcare workers, we can’t take any chances.

‘And all of us have a responsibility to do what we can to prevent the spread of this virus.’

It is understood Ms Mikakos has been in touch with Dr Higgins to wish him a speedy recovery.

Dr Higgins, aged in his 70s, had a mild cold after returning from the USA on February 29 which had almost resolved two days later, so he went to work.

Dr Higgins and his patients at The Toorak Clinic in Melbourne are required to self-isolate along with staff.

Two patients he visited in Malvern’s Mecwacare nursing home are also in isolation.

Colleagues have also started an online petition demanding Ms Mikakos apologise to Dr Higgins for implying he was ‘irresponsible’.

The signatories also demand she refrain from making comments that undermine the medical profession.

A letter from GPs has also reportedly been sent to Ms Mikakos and federal Health Minister Greg Hunt over the comments.

Mr Hunt on Sunday sat on the fence about the need for an apology.

‘I’m not criticising anybody. At this point in time we will all be connected to people in some way, shape or form in the coming months; this is a time to come together,’ he told said at Frankston Hospital.

‘Today is not a day for criticism but for unity.’

Australia now has 78 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with three deaths.