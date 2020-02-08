Mitch Creek fined for NBL post-game rant

South-East Melbourne Phoenix star Mitch Creek has been fined for an expletive-laden blow-up with Adelaide owner Grant Kelley after their NBL clash on Sunday.

The governing body slapped Creek with a $500 fine on Thursday for breaching the league’s code of conduct relating to comments he directed to Kelley.

“I’m aware that my actions against the 36ers were unprofessional. I apologise and take full responsibility for my behaviour,” Creek said in a statement.

Creek has history with Kelley, dating back to when the Boomers swingman played nine years with the Sixers between 2010-18.

His time in Adelaide ended in acrimony after the club took out a court injunction to block his move to join the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.

The stand-off ended after the two parties came to a financial agreement, with Creek eventually released to pursue a career overseas.

The drama is believed to have played a factor in Creek opting to sign with the Phoenix following his return from the United States.

“I think the narrative initially went badly for us on social media as well as in traditional media prior to turning around, as people understood what was at stake,” Kelley told News Corp in October.

“I always had a good relationship with Mitch, I still respect his talent enormously. He did a lot for this club so I’m happy to see him be successful and wish him all the best — even playing against him.”

Creek was this week one of 15 players shortlisted to take out the Andrew Gaze trophy as the league’s MVP.

The 27-year-old has averaged 20.4 points, 3.3 assists, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game so far this season.