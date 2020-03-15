MLB suspends operations amid coronavirus

Major League Baseball canceled all spring training games and delayed Opening Day by at least two weeks as the nation continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

MLB also announced Thursday that 2020 World Baseball Classic Qualifier games scheduled for Tuscon, Ariz., had been postponed indefinitely.

“MLB and the Clubs have been preparing a variety of contingency plans regarding the 2020 season schedule,” MLB’s statement read. “MLB will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

“Nothing is more important to us that the health and safety of our players, employees and fans. MLB will continue to undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts. We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by the coronavirus.”

The NBA suspended its season on Wednesday night, with MLS following suit on Thursday morning as the sports world continued to grapple with the spread of the coronavirus. The Power Five conferences also canceled their NCAA basketball conference tournaments.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 134,000 cases of coronavirus had been confirmed globally, with nearly 5,000 deaths.

–Field Level Media