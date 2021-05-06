MLB teams Mets, Yankees to open up full-capacity sections for vaccinated fans

WASHINGTON, May 6 (Xinhua) — New York Yankees and New York Mets fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to pack designated sections of the home stadiums starting May 19, local media reported on Thursday.

Separate sections for unvaccinated attendees will still be restricted to 33 percent capacity due to the guidelines of social distancing.

All attendees will still be required to wear face masks at stadiums regardless of vaccination status.

Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka said he “can’t wait for more fans in the stands.”

“The sooner we can get back to normal, that’s going to be unbelievable for us,” Higashioka said.

Additionally, the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccination will be offered at site, and a person receiving a vaccination can get a free game ticket.

“If we can encourage more people to get vaccinated by giving away Yankees tickets, we are all in,” the Yankees said in a statement. Enditem