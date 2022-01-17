MLK Jr.’s legacy, snow to rain, and a new Hershey restaurant: good morning, Pennsylvania!

Today, Monday, January, here’s what you need to know.

17. in the year 2022

36°F; 31°F.

Flurries are falling.

Rev. Dr.

Professor

In Atlanta, Georgia, in 1960, Martin Luther King Jr. gave a speech.

(Photo courtesy of AP).

Many Black Americans are disheartened by what they see as a systemic assault on racial justice and civil rights as the country commemorates Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy today.

Snow began falling yesterday afternoon, followed by sleet and rain, leaving central Pennsylvania mostly soaked and slushy this morning.

Today is forecasted to be windy and snowy.

Gov. vs. GOP: Pennsylvania

Gov. Andrew Cuomo

Republican legislators are turning to constitutional amendments after Tom Wolf vetoed more than 50 bills.

They argue that it empowers voters to make decisions, while critics argue that it undermines checks and balances.

At-home tests: This week, the federal government will launch a website where people can request free COVID-19 test kits.

Most Americans can get insurance reimbursement for tests they purchase.

Lisa’s Chocolate Cafe will open in January.

21 at Hershey’s Hershey Story Museum, 63 W Chocolate Ave.

Lisa’s Cafe in Palmyra is launching a second location at the Hershey Story Museum this week.

It takes the place of Cafe aMusee.

Mood to go: Having a bad week and want to break things? A rage room facility in central has opened where you can.

However, if you’re in the mood for some cuteness, there’s a new selfie museum to visit.

Wordle is a simple daily word game that allows users to guess a random five-letter word six times.

Tom Brady (12) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws a pass during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan.

In Tampa, Florida, on February 16, 2022. (AP PhotoMark LoMoglio)

The NFL playoffs began this weekend, and the seasons of the teams from Pennsylvania are now over.

The Eagles were defeated by the Buccaneers, and the Steelers were defeated by the Chiefs.

A high school basketball player in Cumberland County was diagnosed with a serious heart condition that threatened to end his career.

That is not the case.