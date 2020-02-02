MLS champions Seattle Sounders acquire Brazilian midfielder Joao Paulo

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — MLS defending champions Seattle Sounders announced on Friday that they have signed Brazilian midfielder Joao Paulo from Brazilian club Botafogo.

Paulo, 28, is a central midfielder who has spent the entirety of his career thus far in his native Brazil, most recently with Botafogo. He made 36 appearances with the club last season.

“His signing adds a strong piece to an already talented roster, and we’re excited about the way our team is taking shape as the season approaches. We are pleased to see that Joao Paulo, a talented and versatile player, will bring a lot of experience to our club,” the team’s general manager Garth Lagerwey said in a club statement.

“Joao is a tactically excellent player who solves problems on the pitch, while his passing and set-piece service will help us be even more dangerous,” sporting director Chris Henderson said. “I had the opportunity to meet Joao in Brazil and witness first-hand his professionalism and character, which fit exactly what we stand for in Seattle. On top of that, he’s a former captain who brings experience and leadership to our squad.”