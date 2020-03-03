Mar 2 (OPTA) – MLS fixtures for this week Saturday, March 7 fixtures (EST/GMT) New England v Chicago Fire (1330/1830) Real Salt Lake v New York RB (1400/1900) Dallas v Montreal Impact (1500/2000) DC United v Inter Miami (1530/2030) Toronto v New York City (1700/2200) Atlanta United v Cincinnati (1900/0000) SJ Earthquakes v Minnesota United (2000/0100) Sporting KC v Houston Dynamo (2030/0130) Colorado Rapids v Orlando City (2100/0200) LA Galaxy v Vancouver Whitecaps (2200/0300) Seattle Sounders v Columbus Crew (2200/0300) Sunday, March 8 fixtures (EST/GMT) Portland Timbers v Nashville SC (1800/2300) Los Angeles v Philadelphia Union (2130/0230)
