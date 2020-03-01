MLS Results

Mar 1 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the MLS on Saturday (start times are EST) DC United (0) 1 Colorado Rapids (0) 2 Montreal Impact (1) 2 New England (1) 1 Houston Dynamo (0) 1 LA Galaxy (1) 1 SJ Earthquakes (0) 2 Toronto (1) 2 Dallas (0) 2 Philadelphia Union (0) 0 Orlando City (0) 0 Real Salt Lake (0) 0 Nashville SC (1) 1 Atlanta United (2) 2 Vancouver Whitecaps (1) 1 Sporting KC (2) 3 Sunday, March 1 fixtures (EST/GMT) Columbus Crew v New York City (1230/1730) New York RB v Cincinnati (1300/1800) Seattle Sounders v Chicago Fire (1500/2000) Los Angeles v Inter Miami (1730/2230) Portland Timbers v Minnesota United (1930/0030)
