MLS team Cincinnati head coach Jans resigns in wake of investigation over remarks

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) — Major League Soccer (MLS) team Cincinnati announced Tuesday that their head coach Ron Jans resigned from his position in the wake of an investigation surrounding a complaint made by the MLS Players Association accusing Jans of making “extremely inappropriate comments”.

“As Major League Soccer’s investigation unfolded and some themes emerged, Ron offered his resignation and we agreed that it was the best course of action for everyone involved with FC Cincinnati,” club president Jeff Berding said.

“We place the utmost importance on a strong culture within our club, beginning in our locker room, and that every person connected with FC Cincinnati feels valued, respected and trusted. Racial and cultural diversity is a major part of what makes the game of soccer so special, and we place the highest priority on respecting every person involved in our game. This includes absolutely everyone associated with our club, from our locker room and front office, all the way through to our fans,” Berding added.

Yoann Damet will serve as the club’s interim head coach while general manager Gerard Nijkamp begins the international search for a new head coach. Damet previously served as interim head coach after former coach Alan Koch was fired last season.

Cincinnati will begin the 2020 MLS season on March 1 against the New York Red Bulls.