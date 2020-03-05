Mnuchin says supports Fed on rate cut move, says it’s…

Infosurhoy

WASHINGTON, March 3 – U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday said he supports the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates in response to the fast-spreading coronavirus, its first emergency rate cut since 2008 at the height of the financial crisis.

Mnuchin, testifying before the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee, applauded what he called a “non-political” decision by the Fed.

He said the outbreak was evolving rapidly and cited a big difference in conversations among policymakers even compared to a meeting of G20 finance officials in Riyadh on Feb. 22-23. The outbreak would have a short-term impact on the economy, but the situation was different from the 2008 financial crisis, he said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

