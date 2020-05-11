Mob of officers descend on park to fine youths who tormented lone PCSO

This is the moment a mob of police officers descended on a park to fine a group of Covidiots who humiliated a PCSO by stealing his bicycle.

In footage that emerged yesterday the group mocked the officer and took his bike as he tried to disperse them from Godolphin playing fields, Slough.

But now a new video has emerged showing what happened moments later as at least a dozen police officers arrived at the park to give him back up and issue the offenders with fines.

In the first video, published yesterday, the frustrated PCSO looked exasperated as he was filmed explaining the importance of current restrictions on public gatherings during lockdown.

As he gave his lecture, one of the yobs pinched his bike – as another laughed and said: ‘You just got robbed!’ before the bicycle was left behind.

In the second video, groups of officers who arrived after the forlorn PCSO requested back-up, can be seen all wearing facemasks.

As the reinforcements arrived, the group of men could be heard on camera speaking Punjabi.

One of the men was filmed asking: ‘How are you?’

A second said: ‘Give them your real name?’

Off camera, a third male voice, possibly a police officer, asked: ‘Are you stealing bicycles?’

The group of young, mostly men, look dejected as they are issued with fines by the police for breaking social distancing rules during the Covid-19 crisis.

Thames Valley Police today charged alleged bike thief Hassan Ali, 23, with a section 4a public order offence and one count of taking a bicycle without consent.

He has been bailed to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on 4 June.

Thames Valley Police had praised the PCSO for his ‘professionalism and great constraint’ during the incident.

Recent figures revealed that police handed out more than 9,000 fines to people in England and Wales for flouting coronavirus lockdown laws – including 397 repeat offenders. One was given six fixed penalty notices in the past month.

Eight out of ten fines were given to men – and 54 per cent of those who flouted the rules were aged between 18 and 29.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said 8,877 tickets were handed out by forces in England between March 27 and April 27, while 299 were issued in Wales over the same period.

These peaked over the Easter weekend with an average of 500 fines per day issued as temperatures reached 79F (26C).

In the earlier bicycle theft footage, as the support officer raises his palms in disbelief, he is met with taunts of ‘do we go home?’ in a high-pitched tone.

The person filming says: ‘Go home, how are you going to get home, officer? Where’s your bike?’

One the group says: ‘Look how many cameras there are around you right now’.

The PCSO says: ‘I don’t care, I’m doing the right thing here.’

One of those gathered in the field taunts: ‘Daddy pig says go home.’

Another of the group says: ‘Leave it man, he’s about to cry, man.’

The PCSO says: ‘Go home, seriously.’

Video of the incident was shared online, bringing in more than 150,000 views.