Mobile Networks Agree to Share Masts in Rural Black Spots and Grey Areas

The concept of the Shared Rural Network has been signed into existence today, with the major mobile networks agreeing to the headline ambition of getting 4G coverage to 95 per cent of the UK’s landmass by 2025. The end of, of course.

EE, O2, Three and Vodafone are therefore sharing the cost of building the required new masts, then handing this part of the network over to Digital Mobile Spectrum Limited – a joint-owned umbrella corporation that allows all the networks access to the masts it manages.

They say Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, with all their troublesome expanses of trees and hills and fields and houses with just one old woman in who only got the internet in 2014 because it makes relatives more likely to visit, should benefit the most, with £532m coming from the networks, and a further £500m arriving via government funding. The latter public money is to be used primarily to pay for mast builds in areas currently considered “total not-spots” with zero connectivity options, and not even a bit of flaky 3G bouncing off a hill if you hold your phone between thumb and forefinger at 45-degrees to the azimuth. [GOV via BBC]