Mobster ‘boss of bosses close ties’ with Vladimir Putin and link to Alexander Litvinenko

Fourteen years ago former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko died a horrific and agonising death.

During his time with the Russian FSB Special Service, Litvinenko had specialised in tackling organised crime.

But when he defected and turned informer on his natve country he paid the ultimate price.

Litvinenko was poisoned in the most gruesome way possible, with radioactive polonium-210.

The 44-year-old had fallen ill on November 1, 2006, just after he had met with two former Russian agents, who have always denied any involvement in his death.

Police believe whoever poisoned the former spy had done so when he met them for tea at London’s Millennium Hotel.

Officers discovered high levels of the poison in a teapot.

Two days after he started to be ill, Litvinenko was taken to Barnet Hospital in North London before he had to be moved to University College Hospital for specialist care.

His death was prolongued and painful. Litvinenko lost his hair and was placed in intensive care.

Over suffering a massive heart attack, he passed away on November 23 and the following day issued a posthumous statement pointing the finger of blame at Russian President, Vladmir Putin.

And shortly before his death Litvinenko had also alleged that Putin had a “good relationship” with the head of the Russian Mafia, Semion Mogilevich.

The FBI believes Mogilevich has spent decades trafficking drugs, trading nuclear material, and orchestrating contract murders and international prostitution from his base in Moscow.

He is among the world’s most wanted criminals and despite being indicted for countless charges of fraud, Mogilevich is still a free man.

Russia is one of the biggest Mafia states in the world and Mogilevich is known as the ‘boss of bosses’ so fearsome is his reputation.

He claims to run 100 companies, although authorities believes these are nothing but a front for his alleged criminal empire.

Mogilevich is also said to have bank accounts in no less than 27 different countries so he can constantly keep his money flowing around the world and bank into his deep pockets in Russia.

He first came to the attention of the FBI in 1993 when he was allegedly involved in a scheme to defraud investors a Canadian company of tens of millions of pounds.

When he was quizzed by the company involved, Mogilevich simply said: “Well if they found old-fashioned hanky panky [ie suspicious activity], it’s up to them to prove it. Unfortunately, I don’t have access to FBI files.”

The Mafia boss is no thug for hire and has an economics degree. He is said to use his knowledge to weave clever lies around this he is alleged to have defrauded.

Mogilevich’s best friend and partner in a prostitution ring said: “He’s the most powerful mobster in the world.”

And he doesn’t seem to limit himself to illegal activities, Mogilevich also controls miles of gas pipelines both in Russia and elsewhere in Eastern Europe.

Russia provides up to 30 percent of Europe’s gas supply.

Leonid Derkach, the former chief of the Ukranian security service, along with former Ukrainian president Leonid Kuchma, have gone as far as to say the Mob boss as a working relationship with the Russian leader, Putin,

Derkach said: “He and Putin have been in contact since Putin was still in Leningrad.”

However, Mogilevich, insists he is a legitimate businessman and told the BBC in 2007 that his firm sold wheat and grain.

But in 2009 the FBI placed him on its Ten Most Wanted lists – six years later he was removed as the US does not have an extradition treaty with Russia.

Since the late 1990s Mogilevich has never travelled to the West and lives freely in Moscow.