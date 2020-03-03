‘Mockery of the law!’ Indian gang rape & murder convicts get yet ANOTHER execution delay, triggering rage on social media

Infosurhoy

The hanging of four death row convicts behind the brutal gang rape and murder of a young woman in 2012 has been delayed by an Indian court for the third time, prompting scores of netizens to vent anger toward the legal system.

A court in Delhi again deferred the convicts’ execution “until further orders” on Monday, pushing the date indefinitely into the future following a long series of delays in a case nearly eight years in the making. Though the Delhi government has already recommended the rejection of convict Pawan Gupta’s final remaining plea, according to PTI, many online were up in arms over the hold-up regardless, arguing it made a joke of the law.

Though the other three convicts in the infamous ‘Nirbhaya’ case have exhausted their pleas, Indian law stipulates that those convicted of the same capital offense must be executed together. With Gupta making one last appeal directly to President Ram Nath Kovind, the court was again forced to put off the hanging of the whole group.

The convicts’ counsel, AP Singh, has also come under fire online for his fervent legal defense of the four men, with one netizen fuming“Let me spit on your advocacy.”

Some called for new judges to be appointed to the case after the series of delays, insisting that “justice delayed is justice denied.”

A few cooler heads weighed in as well, however, urging for patience as the case plays out in the courts.

Nirbhaya – the nickname given to the victim in the case, meaning ‘fearless’ in Hindi – succumbed to severe internal injuries after she was raped on a Delhi bus in 2012. The horrific crime shocked Indians nationwide, prompting thousands to fill the streets in protest, demanding swift punishment for the culprits.

