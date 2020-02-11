Model Lauryn Goodman names Man City star Kyle Walker as father of her ‘miracle baby’

Model Lauryn Goodman is expecting and has named Man City star Kyle Walker as the father having labelling her child as a “miracle”

Lauryn Goodman has claimed that Manchester City star Kyle Walker is the father to her baby, with the 29-year-old due to give birth in three months time.

The model announced her pregnancy last month while on holiday in Barbados labelling it as a “miracle”.

She was previously told by doctors that she wouldn’t be able to conceive naturally and has spoken to The Sun to give, what she says, will be her one and only statement.

“I want to set the record straight because I am getting inundated with messages asking who the father is,” she said.

“I have been harassed and it is causing me stress in the third trimester of my pregnancy. Rumours and gossip are starting to circulate and I’d rather people heard it from the horse’s mouth so I want to stop all the speculation once and for all.

“Kyle Walker and I are expecting a baby in April and it was conceived during a period we had both split from our previous partners. This will be the last time I comment on it and I will only be sharing the positive journey going forward.”

Walker had his decade-long relationship with his ex-girlfriend Annie Kilner ended last month after discovering he had romped with reality TV star Laura Brown.

Annie – who has three sons with the player – vowed to patch things up. But they have been unable to save their relationship.

But now it appears Walker has been close with Lauryn.

Lauryn took to Instagram to announce her surprise pregnancy and wrote: “I can finally reveal I’ve managed to fall pregnant unexpectedly & naturally.

“I found out via a kidney/bladder scan when I was around #20weeks & I am honestly so thankful for this gift and I cannot wait to meet he/she.”

The City star and Lauryn have been friends for a number of years and her pregnancy is thought to be a shock to them both.

QPR star Grant Hall is with Lauryn’s sister Chloe and they are also expecting a child in the coming months.

Kyle Walker’s representatives have been contacted by the Daily Star.