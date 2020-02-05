Model who claims Harvey Weinstein masturbated in front of her takes witness stand

Harvey Weinstein insisted that accuser Jessica Mann and another actress from Brazil audition for roles in a teen vampire film he was producing, even though a casting director said they were both too old and tall for the roles.

The movie mogul’s rape trial continued Wednesday with a slew of witnesses who were brought in to corroborate claims made by Weinstein’s accusers earlier in the week.

Casting director Marci Lirofff, who cast the film Vampire Academy which was produced by The Weinstein Co., testified before the jury that the film’s lead roles needed to be aged 15 or 16 and there was a 5ft 2in height limit to keep the movie consistent with the book it’s based on.

Yet, Mann claimed that Weinstein dangled a lead role in the film as a way to keep her close to him.

Weinstein Co asked Liroff to audition Mann, and her friend Brazilian actress Talita Maia for the role on April 15, 2013, even though she knew ahead of time that they did not fit the role and the lead roles had already been cast in January that year.

On the audition form for Mann and Maia, Liroff wrote: ‘not right’.

When asked why she wrote that she said: ‘They were too old as we were looking for a 15 year old, they were too tall and they were not strong enough as actors.’

At the time of that audition Mann was 27 and Maia was in her 20’s. Mann is 5ft 9in and Maia is 5ft 4in.

In the end the lead role went to a girl who was 16 or 17 years old, Liroff said.

Liroff said it was ‘unusual’ for a producer to be involved in casting a film which should have been her domain. She said that it was not a ‘sham’ audition, but it was not ‘productive’ either.

Liroff said: ‘They weren’t strong actresses so they were not good for another role.’

The movie mogul beamed as he walked into court on Wednesday, despite the fact that jurors were shown his naked photos as evidence yesterday.

Rothschild Capulong, the night manager at the Doubletree Metropolitan hotel in Midtown, Manhattan, took the stand on Wednesday.

He claimed Weinstein was so threatening while checking into the hotel on March, 18 2013 – the day Mann claims Weinstein raped her – that he warned security to check in on her, a court heard today.

Capulong told the jury the woman Weinstein was with, who prosecutors said was Mann, had alarming body language. He told security they may need to ‘check Mr Weinstein’s room’ because he was so fearful for her safety.

He also said Weinstein tried to ‘intimidate’ him into rushing the check in by looming over the desk.

Capulong said that Weinstein checked in around 10.30am on that March 2013 occasion under the name ‘Max Poster’. Under the notes for his reservation it said: ‘Celebrity Harvey Weinstein is the actual guest.’

Capulong, who checked him in, said: ‘Mr Weinstein had an imposing attitude at the time of his check in and he was trying to loom over me and rush the check in process.’

Weinstein was with the woman and Capulong said that he was concerned by their body language because ‘there was no laughing or smiling’.

He said: ‘They weren’t on the same page, it seemed like there was discontentment with the female.’

‘Usually couples checking in are in a happy mood. When they checked in they just weren’t.’

Capulong said he tried to look to the side to get a better look at the woman but ‘Mr Weinstein loomed over me so I couldn’t.’

Asked why he wanted to do this, Capulong said: ‘It’s the hotel policy that the guests’ safety comes first.’

He said: ‘It was the body language of the female, the discontentment that raised the alarm.’

As Weinstein and the woman walked away Capulong said they were walking ‘apart’ and Weinstein was ‘guiding’ her.

Describing his overnight report, he said: ‘I specifically wrote that security might want to check on Mr Weinstein’s room.’

Under cross examination by Donna Rotunno, Capulong said that he did not know the name of the woman and only recalled that she was ‘slender and attractive’.

In her testimony Mann said that she flew from Los Angeles to New York in March 2013 with a friend and Weinstein was supposed to meet her for a breakfast meeting at the hotel.

She said Weinstein arrived early she ‘panicked’ when she saw Weinstein checking in. Mann claimed she ‘pleaded’ with hotel staff to not give Weinstein a room. He allegedly pulled her to one side and told her not to ’embarrass him’ and ordered her to go upstairs.

‘I shut down a little bit and he told me to undress and then he comes to me and grabbed my hand and forced me to start undressing myself. I felt panicked as my worst nightmare was about to happen,’ Mann said.

Weinstein allegedly ordered her to undress and lay on the bed as he walked into the bathroom and closed the door, then came out and raped her.

Afterwards Mann went to the bathroom and found a needle in the trash can, which she said she Googled and found was to induce an erection.

After Capulong, Hector Castillo, the head of security at the hotel, was called to the witness box, and refuted the night manager’s account saying security was never told to check on Weinstein’s room.

Weinstein’s lawyer Donna Rotunno asked him if security was called to the film producer’s room, and he said no. When asked if there were any notes in logs about anyone screaming or asking staff to not check Weinstein in, Castillo said no.

Weinstein faces three felony charges related to Mann’s allegations that he raped her at that New York hotel after injecting himself with an erection-inducing drug.

On Wednesday a model who claims Harvey Weinstein groped her breast and masturbated in front of her in a hotel room just days before the Oscars in 2013 will be the last accuser to take the witness stand.

Lauren Marie Young will testify today as prosecutors wrap up their case in New York court, where Weinstein faces five felony charges.

Young claims Weinstein stripped naked and relieved himself in front of her after a friend of his trapped her in the bathroom of producer’s Beverly Hills hotel room in February 2013.

Her testimony follows the exhaustive three-day testimony and cross-examination of key witness Jessica Mann, who said she also had sexual encounters with Weinstein Oscar week in 2013, and he allegedly raped her in New York a month later.

On Tuesday the jury was shown a series of naked photos of Weinstein taken by the district attorney’s office a few weeks after his arrest to corroborate claims made by his accuser Mann that he had ‘extreme scarring’ on his body. She claimed his body looked deformed, he had no testicles, and appeared to be intersex.

Young may also be asked about Weinstein’s anatomy since she also alleges she saw him naked.

As series of other witnesses will also take the stand Wednesday to support prior claims made in the trial.

While Young’s charges against the movie mogul are not filed in New York, they are included in the case against the producer in Los Angeles as the alleged assault happened there. Those charges allege Weinstein assaulted Young and raped a different woman on back-to-back nights in February 2013.

Young said she was in her early 20s when she went up to Weinstein’s hotel room to continue a conversation with him about a dark comedy script she was writing about her life.

She claims a female friend of Weinstein’s was there and shut the door, trapping her in the bathroom with the producer.

‘Lauren, scared and disgusted, escaped the bathroom, shocked at (Weinstein’s friend) who remained outside the bathroom door, gave a dirty look and fled, running home and hysterically recounting what happened to her two friends,’ prosecutor Meghan Hast said in an opening statement.

Young, along with Dawn Dunning and Tarale Wulff who testified last week, are supporting witnesses who have been called to bolster the a case against Weinstein and portray him as a serial offender, though their accusations are part of the criminal charges Weinstein faces.

Dunning claims Weinstein reached up her skirt and fondled her genitals in 2004 and offered three movie roles in exchange for a threesome with his assistant.

Wulff alleged Weinstein masturbated in front of her on one occasion and raped her on another in 2005.

Weinstein’s charges stem from the allegations of hairstylist Jessica Mann who claims he raped her at a New York hotel in 2013 and former production assistant Mimi Haleyi who claims he forced oral sex on her in 2006.

While the 67-year-old producer says all of the sexual encounters were consensual, if convicted he could spend life behind bars.