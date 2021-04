JAKARTA, April 14 (Xinhua) — An earthquake measuring 5.6 on Richter scale jolted Indonesia’s western province of North Sumatra on Wednesday, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here.

The quake hit at 17 : 55 p.m. Jakarta time (1055 GMT) with the epicenter at 140 km southwest of Nias Barat district and the depth of 10 km under the sea bed.

The quake was not potential for a tsunami. Enditem