Modi says India will accord memorable welcome to U.S. president

NEW DELHI, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said he was delighted U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will visit India later this month.

Modi took to Twitter and said India would accord memorable welcome to the esteemed guests.

“Extremely delighted that President of the United States of America and First Lady of the United States will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Modi tweeted hours after Trump told reporters in the U.S. that he was looking forward to his first visit to India.

India’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said U.S. president’s visit to India will further strengthen India-U.S. strategic partnership.

According to India’s foreign ministry, during the visit, President Trump and the First Lady will attend official engagements in New Delhi and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, and interact with a wide cross-section of Indian society.