Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, has been rocked by a suicide bombing.

Major casualties are expected as a result of a massive explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, on Wednesday, according to al-Shabaab, a Somali terror group.

A police officer in Mogadishu told Anadolu Agency over the phone that the attack was a suicide car bombing that occurred on 21 October Road in the Waberi neighborhood.

“We fear the casualties will be high given the magnitude of the explosion,” Abdifatah Hassan, a police officer, told Anadolu Agency over the phone.

According to him, the police have yet to determine who the intended victim was.

Medical sources confirmed to Anadolu Agency that at least five civilians have been injured.

The terrorist group al-Shabaab, which is linked to Al-Qaeda, has already claimed responsibility for the attack.

Al-Shabaab was responsible for a truck bomb attack in Mogadishu in 2017 that killed 600 people, making it the deadliest attack in the Horn of Africa country’s history.