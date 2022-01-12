Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, has been rocked by a suicide bombing.

Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab takes credit for the attack.

Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, is one of the world’s most dangerous

Major casualties are expected as a result of a massive explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, on Wednesday, which al-Shabaab, a local terror group, claimed responsibility for.

A police officer in Mogadishu told Anadolu Agency over the phone that the attack was a suicide car bombing that occurred on 21 October Road in the Waberi neighborhood.

“The attack was huge given the magnitude of the explosion, and we fear the casualties will be high,” Abdifatah Hassan, a police officer, told Anadolu Agency over the phone.

According to him, the police have not determined who the target was.

At least five civilians have been injured, according to medical sources who spoke to Anadolu Agency.

The terrorist group al-Shabaab, which is linked to al-Qaeda, has already claimed responsibility for the attack.

Al-Shabaab was responsible for a truck bomb attack in Mogadishu in 2017 that killed 600 people, making it the deadliest attack in the Horn of Africa country’s history.